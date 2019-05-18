Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tribal Areas Electricity Supply Company (Tesco) paid an amount of Rs3.4 billion to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) without collecting any tax from domestic and commercial consumers.

Tesco Chief Executive Officer Shafiq ul Hassan said government was committed to provide relief to the people of Tribal Areas therefore domestic consumers were not billed at all while industries got electricity supply with tax exemption. He said Tesco paid the tax for the period of April 2013 to March 2019 despite the fact that Tribal Areas had exemption from tax. “Accounts of Tesco were freezed in year 2013, 2015 and 2016 due to which tax amount had to be paid”, he added. He SAID that Statutory Regulatory Orders 1212(I)/2018 and 1213(I)/2018 gave exemption from federal taxes to erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas.