ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 18.68 percent during first eight month of ongoing fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $510.812 million during July-February (2018-19) against exports of $448.870 million during July-February (2017-18), showing positive growth of 13.79 percent in first eight month of current fiscal year, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh into the country during the period were recorded at $56.651 million against $45.303 million last year, showing decreased of 20 percent in first eight month of current fiscal year.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $465.072 million against $392.219 million during same period of last year, showing 18.68 percent growth.

The commodities that contributed positively growth in exports included cotton yarn exports of which grew from $53.972 million last year to $59005 million during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 3.32 percent.

The exports of woven cotton fabrics also increased by 1.46 percent, from $241.293 million to $237.818 million whereas the exports of synthetic organic coloring matter increased by 6.80 percent, from $2.013 million to $2.150 million.

The exports of wheat and meslin grew from infinity to $16.2853 million while the exports of leather of animals decreased by 48.56 percent, from $11.081 million last year to $5.699, the data revealed.

Over all Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 0.16 percent in eight months, from $19.486 billion to $19.454 billion, the SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, the commodities that contributed positively growth in imports included Tobacco and tobacco refuse imports of which increased from US $2.840 million last year to US $5.101 million during the current fiscal year, showing increased 79.61 percent.

The imports of hydrogen peroxide also increased by 143.25 percent, from $0.608 million to $1.479 million whereas the imports of jute and textile fiber imports of which decreased from US $32.561million last year to US $24.602 million during the current fiscal year, showing negative growth of 24.49 percent.

The imports of slide fasteners and parts into the country also increased by 66.10 percent, from $0.593 million to $0.985 million.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 4.85 percent, from $43.004 billion to $41.032 billion, according to the data.