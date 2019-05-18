Share:

KHANEWAL -Two passengers were found unconscious in a train here at Khanewal Railway Station on Thursday.

According to Railway police, both the passengers namely Abdul Khaliq and Siraj, resident of Lodhran, were returning from Lahore. Someone served them with some sort of intoxicants due to which they fell unconscious.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and gave them first aid. Later, they were shifted to Khanewal civil hospital, rescuers said.

268 SHOPS INSPECTED

As many as 34 price control magistrates (PCMs) inspected 268 shops here in the city and imposed fine of Rs105,000 on 62 of them on the charge of profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry said that price control magistrates had been instructed to tighten noose around profiteers and hoarders and expand the scope of their checking to suburban areas of the city to provide relief to the masses.