KARACHI - Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday launched a “Self-Employment Scheme” in personal capacity in his NA-249 constituency in Baldia Town area of Karachi.

The federal minister, while addressing a cheque-distribution ceremony, said the scheme had been introduced to provide business opportunities to jobless people in the constituency. In the first phase, Rs30 million will be distributed among nearly 1,000 people, he said.

He later also distributed cheques among 1000 people to open up small businesses in order to make them self-employed and said that those who are getting cheques will be able to serve others in similar way in future.

Faisal Vadwa said that they had provided these interest free loans under a charitable institute Akhuwat. “People were making fun of me after announcing jobs in coming days but now I have proved it,” he said adding that he was also planning a school in his constituency and will also open two offices of Akhuwat in his constituency.

He said that the loans would enable people to become self-independent and contribute in the economy and feed their loved ones. “We will continue it and gives cheques to hundreds more in the coming months,” he said.

“I am also trying to resolve the longstanding water issue in Baldia Town through installation of RO plants,” he said adding that they will also be running a dispensary in the area, for which approval had been given by the provincial authorities.

Vawda said that the PTI was supporting people in line with “Islamic teachings” and helping people in earning their livelihood “without involvement of interest”.