Share:

JHANG/ MUZAFFARGARH-A woman was allegedly poisoned to death while another was stabbed to death by her husband in different areas here on Friday.

According to police, a suspect of Ahmadpur Sial area was unhappy with his wife over domestic quarrels. To punish her, the accused allegedly served poisoned to wife mixing up in a cup of tea. She expired as soon as she finished the cup.

The body was shifted to THQ Hospital for post-mortem and the police registered a case against the accused who is at large. In Muzaffargarh, a man stabbed his wife to death over a property dispute and surrendered to police here on Friday.

Police said that accused Bilal, resident of village Ghulam Sirani, exchanged hot words with his wife Shaheen Bibi over transfer of property in his name. The verbal altercation turned violent, after which the suspect stabbed his wife with a dagger and surrendered to police with murder weapon.

The Qureshi Police registered a case against him and started further investigation.