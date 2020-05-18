Share:

LAHORE - A ten-year-old boy, on Sunday, was remorselessly strangulated to death in Nawab Town precincts after being molested, police sources informed.

According to the police sources, the incident took place in Nawab Town area where the deceased, Mustafa left his home with his cousin Abu Bakar to buy something from the nearby market. While Abu Bakar returned home as shops were closed Mustafa went on to find some other shop to purchase the items needed.

The deceased’s family members felty alarmed when Mustafa didn’t return for about three hours. His family started searching for him and finally they found his dead body from an under construction plaza situated at the back side of his house. The police transported the dead body to the morgue for autopsy.

The police sources further informed that the deceased was a resident of Samsani village of Jauhar Town. He was the only brother of two sisters and his father was ill.

The police sources suspect that the boy was killed after being raped and the police was awaiting the post mortem report to confirm the facts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took a strict notice of the child murder incident in Nawab Town and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. CM ordered immediate arrest of the accused involved in the child murder incident. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family members of the deceased child. CM directed that family members of the murdered child should inevitably be provided with justice and further action should also be taken by bringing the accused into the stern grip of law.

After the notice taken by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Sargodha police arrested the accused involved in the murder of the boy before subjecting him to molestation. CM remarked that accused involved in the murder of an innocent boy deserves stern punishment according to law. CM deplored that committing murder of children after molestation tantamounts to murder of humanity. CM emphasized that he duly fulfilled the promise of providing justice to the family members of the murdered child.