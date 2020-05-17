Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police on Sunday arrested 19 outlaws including seven gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered cash, gold ornaments, wine, hashish, gambling tools, valuable and weapons from their possession, said a police spokesman.

He said on a tip off, Superintendent of Police (City) Omer Khan constituted a special team under supervision of ASP HamzaAmanUllah which arrested SaeedAbbasi and recovered gold ornaments and cash from him.

A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway, according to the officials. Moreover, SP (Rural) Malik NaeemIqbal constituted a special police team under supervision of DSP SardarGhulam Mustafa which raided a gambling den. This team nabbed seven gamblers later identified as Hamad Ali, Mirzaman, Haris, Shahzeel, Danyal, Muhammad Sulman and Usman. The police team also recovered stake money, and gambling tools from their possession. Furthermore a police team arrested two accused Mumraiz Malik and Muhammad Nazam and recovered 1130 gram hashish and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Meanwhile, BharaKahu police arrested FarazSattar and recovered 230 gram hashish from him. Karachi Company police arrested AlianMasih and recovered 20 liters wine from him.

Tarnol police arrested a thief Safeer Muhammad and recovered stolen valuables from him. The police also arrested two other accused, Touseef Ahmed and Asif involved in selling diesel illegally.

CIA police arrested Ghulam Muhammad and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.