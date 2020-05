Share:

PESHAWAR - Two minors, who were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Ambar Te­hsil of Lower Mohmand the other day, died at the Pe­shawar Lady Reading Hospital, Assistant Commis­sioner Lower Mohmand Qaiser told the media.

According to the district administration, a gas cyl­inder had exploded in the house of a man named Saznoo in Saleh Kore Ambar Tehsil of Lower Mo­hmand Saturday night, injuring Saznoo and his three children namely Rafiullah and Madiha and Sara.