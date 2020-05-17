Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tarnol police have arrested four persons involved in selling vehicles after preparing fake documents and dealing in sub-standard petroleum products, a police spokesman said.

He said SP (Saddar Zone) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk constituted special teams under supervision of DSP (Saddar Circle) Khalid MehmudAwan and SHO TarnolInsepctorArshad Ali.

These teams including ASI Muhammad Ishaq, ASI Muhammad and other police officials arrested two persons Rehan and Nur besides recovering a vehicle along with its fake documents. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to sell vehicles after preparing their fake documents.

Meanwhile, another police team nabbed Tauseef Khan and Asif for selling sub-standard petroleum products. Police recovered 350 liter diesel and other petroleum products while a vehicle having fake monograms of PSO was also impounded.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed for effective policing measures in the city.