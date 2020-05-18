Share:

HYDERABAD - The power supply to the electricity consumers was suspended through 78 electricity feeders in Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Mirpurkhas circles of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) due to rain and thunderstorm.

The HESCO’s spokesman informed here on Sunday that parts of Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Kotri, Nooriabad, Matiari, Hala, Saeedabad, Sakrand, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Khipro, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Matli, Thatta and Badin were affected. The spokesman said the power supply would be restored once the rain stopped and the HESCO steams after monitoring those localities to check any damage to the transmission system gave a go ahead.

He informed that HESCO’s Chief Abdul Haq Memon had directed the company’s officials to restore the power supply as soon as possible. The company appealed the consumers of the affected areas to cooperate.

Meanwhile in Badin, employees of the Public Health Department have been deprived of their salaries for the last seven months, causing sense of deprivation and resentment in them. The employees working on daily wages, such as night watchmen, operators and others, who had been recruited during the years, 2018 and 2019, have now reached the brink of starvation due to the non-payment of salaries. The employees and their families are totally clueless as to how they would celebrate the Eidul Fitr which is only a week away. They have appealed to their department high-ups to ensure early release of their salaries so that they could, too, celebrate the religious festival in a befitting manner. It has been learnt that these 270 staffers had been recruited in the Public Health Department on the recommendations of some influential political persons notwithstanding the fact that there were only 131 vacant seats, thus making it difficult for the department management to release budget for the payment of salaries to them.