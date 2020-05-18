Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khanm on Sunday, has said that 3.64 million metric tonnes of wheat had so far been procured across the province.

According to official sources, the minister said that incumbent government had procured more wheat than what was purchased in the last three years. The provincial government had set target of procuring 4.5 million metric tonnes wheat for this year, he said.

Senior minister said that success in wheat purchase process would leave positive impact on flour mills. After completion of wheat procurement process, quota of flour mills would be increased, he added.

Aleem Khan said that all possible efforts would be made to achieve the set target adding that action against hoarders helped in achieving desired results in wheat procurement drive.

The minister appreciated the officers of district administration and food department for showing good performance during wheat procurement campaign.