MIRPUR - Former Chief Justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Justice (Retd) Riaz Akhtar Chaudhry died here on Sunday and was laid to rest in presence of large number of the mourners. He was 70 years old.

Justice Riaz, the retired Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, breathed his last in an Islamabad Hospital after prolonged illness where he was shifted following precarious condition.

A large number of people from all walks of life including serving and retired judges of superior and subordinate judiciary, members of the legal fraternity from Mirpur and various other parts of AJK, officials of the civil administration, private and public sector institutions and others offered the funeral prayer at central Eidgah ground here Sunday morning.

Justice (Retd) Riaz Akhtar Chaudhry had a long distinguished career in legal profession and the judiciary as he also served as judge and later Chief Justice of AJK High Court, Chief Election Commissioner of AJK, Sr. Judge and later chief justice of the Supreme Court of AJK for a long time.

He was bed-ridden since long. He was the elder brother of Fiaz Akhter Chaudhry, a retired senior bureaucrat of Azad Govt. of the State of Jammu & Kashmir.