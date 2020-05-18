Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu Kashmir government on Sunday announced to withdraw relaxation in the lockdown by again reverting to complete lockdown from Monday midnight – May 18, it was officially announced.

The state-government has decided to impose complete lockdown after noticing a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases in various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, especially in capital Muzaffarabad in the north and Mirpur division in the south.

Press Secretary (PS) to PM Raja Muhammad Waseem Khan told APP that Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan had ordered the imposition of complete lockdown by withdrawing the early relaxation in the order.

“There would be complete lockdown from 12.00 midnight of Monday across Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” Waseem said, quoting the fresh orders of the prime minister. Shops of essential items, including those of edibles and medical stores, will remain open during the lockdown in line with the already announced SOPs, as ordered by the PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan,” the PS said.

Waseem said the decision had been taken keeping in view rise in the cases of Covid-19 in the state. “The prime minister has appealed to people to fully cooperate to make this lockdown effective,” he said, and added, “The re-imposition of complete lockdown is part of the precautionary measures taken to ensure the safety and protection of the masses from the pandemic,” the Press Secretary to the AJK PM said.

“The AJK prime minister has warned that the prevailing alarming situation does not allow the Eid shopping, and that people should celebrate the holy festival with simplicity,” Waseem said quoting the prime minister’s fresh orders.