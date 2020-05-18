Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine has hailed the Punjab government’s decision to lift the ban on worship in churches, which was earlier imposed to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he urged the Bishops to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) isused by the Punjab government with reference to corona pandemic.

The minister said that strict security arrangements had been ensured in all the Churches across the province and the Christian community should fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies. He added that no one could be stopped from worshiping but caution was a possible solution against spread of an epidemic like coronavirus.

He said the Punjab government was utilizing all its resources to alleviate the problems of common man. “As a responsible citizen, we all have to fully support the government to save the lives of our loved ones”, he concluded.