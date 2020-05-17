Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment of Pakistan, Atif R. Bokhari in his key note speech, invited the French entrepreneurs, investors and businessmen to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) established by Pakistan, especially in food processing, information technology, housing and construction, travel and tourism and agriculture sectors and benefit from Pakistan’s liberal investment regime and stable political and security situation of the country. A webinar on investment opportunities in Pakistan was held today by MEDEF, the largest business federation in France, Embassy of Pakistan in Paris and French Embassy in Islamabad, said a press release issued by BOI here. He also encouraged the French investors and businesspersons to consider investing into Information Technology Park being established in Islamabad. The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani and French companies. The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque and Deputy Head of the Asia-Pacific Department of the French Ministry of Economy and Finance Ms. Nora Susbielle, attended from France. Chairman Board of Investment of Pakistan Atif R. Bokhari.