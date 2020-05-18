Share:

The campaign that united entire entertainment industry; #Masks4AllPakistan #Masks4All is a global movement that has helped many countries flatten the Covid -19 curve.

In Pakistan this global movement saw a nationwide launch early this week with a never seen before public private partnership. The movement has kickstarted through a formal launch by Federal Minister of Information Shibli Faraz and lead to all the mainstream Pakistani celebrities extending support in the days to follow.

The Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) and its member brands have come forward to help Pakistanis fight the novel coronavirus by pledging to donate 5 million cotton face masks. This collaboration brings together over 200 of Pakistan's leading retail brands together for a common united philanthropic endeavor.

In conjunction with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this united initiative aims to launch the global #Masks4All campaign in Pakistan and shall work together to manufacture and donate cotton masks via its distribution partner, SabSaath.org – an initiative of Zaman Foundation. #Masks4All is a global grassroots campaign to show how Governments of Japan, HongKong, Czech Republic, Austria, South Korea etc have made cotton/home-made face masks mandatory in public and they were able to control the spread of the virus very quickly.

Countries with mandatory mask laws have 100x lower COVID-19 rates than other countries. A video featuring Hadika Kiani on the importance of wearing a cotton mask has been making rounds ever since the launch and has been shared by some 45 celebrities.

Actors like Humayun Saeed, Fawad Khan, Sajal Aly, Abad Raza Mir, Humaima Malick, Hania Amir, Iqra Aziz, Resham, Adnan Siddiqui, Ayesha Omar, Aisha Khan, Hamza Abbasi, Urwa Hocane, Gohar Rasheed are just a few of them.

There are many singers like Gohar Mumtaz, Aima Baig, Umair Jaswal, Uzair Jaswal and Farhan Saeed sharing awareness about the cause. Director Bilal Lashari, Faisal Qureshi and Yasir Jaswal have also shown support to the cause. Seems like the nation has finally united for one cause that is #Masks4AllPakistan.

Speaking on behalf of Sabsaath.org, co-founders Babar Khan, Abdullah Khan and Omar Zaman remarked on the uniqueness of the partnership "It is perhaps one of the few instances in our history where public, private and institutional players have combined to orchestrate immediate and massive relief. We believe these 5 million face masks will go a long way towards capping the spread of covid and will save countless lives in the process."