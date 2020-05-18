Share:

The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has soared to 42,125 with 1974 new cases reported during the last twenty-four hours.

Overall 15346 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 16377 in Sindh, 6061 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2692 in Balochistan, 540 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 997 in Islamabad and 112 in Azad Kashmir.

A total of 11,922 patients have so far recovered from the virus whilst the death toll stands at 903 with 30 new deaths reported.

Pakistan has so far conducted 387,335 coronavirus tests and 13,925 in last 24 hours. 11,922 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.

Officials have recorded more than 4.6 million cases and more than 310,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.