ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday asked authorities concerned and political leaders to review 18th Amendment to resolve problems of poor people at grassroots level.

There was need to revisit 18th Amendment so that representatives of the provincial governments could transfer the financial resources and powers to tehsil level in a proper manner, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

The members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were finding some flaws in the amendment passed by the regimes of the past governments, he added. Ch Fawad Hussain said that people living in less privileged parts of the country were looking towards parliamentarians who were responsible to improve lives of the poor living in their constituencies.

About smart lockdown policy, he said daily wagers and labour community could not bear the burden of complete lockdown, adding the prime minister had made the decision of selective lockdown to facilitate poor masses.

To a question about NFC award, the minister said there was also need to review the distribution of financial resources matters for improving lives of people living in provincial areas.