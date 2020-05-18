Share:

Faisalabad - On the directives of Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz visited FDA city to check various administrative matters. Director Estate Management Suhail Maqsood,Deputy Director Makhdoom Babar, Assistant Director/ Focal Person Rana Liaqat Ali, Assistant Director Engineering Talah Tabassum,Inspector Enforcement Aslam Gujjar and other staff members were present on the occasion.

Additional Director General inspected the one window counter working at Project Management Unit and reviewed the precautionary measures against coronavirus. He directed the staff to follow preventive measures by using face mask and sanitizers and other SOPs. He said that the applicants without wearing face mask should not be allowed on one window counter However, the facilities of cleaning hands with sanitizer should be provided to them by the management staff. He stressed upon guiding the applicants regarding necessary precautionary measures against coronavirus and information regarding departmental work.

He said that the departmental work on one window counter be disposed off quickly to avoid any unnecessary delay and wait. Additional Director General also checked the security matters and advised the security staff to remain alert on all time for protecting the departmental property and assets.

He said that vigilant eye be kept on any violation of construction rules and regulations. He said that regular monitoring and patrolling be carried out for performing the responsibilities efficiently. The Additional DG took a round of FDA city and checked the fruit parks established there and directed the staff for proper care of fruit plants for their better nourishment. Later, he inspected the some constructions and asked the staff for providing all out administrative support to the allotees. He cleared that the construction rules and regulations should be followed strictly for maintaining the discipline in Town Planning. During the visit, the ADG issued directions for quality cleanliness and protection of road side plants and said encroachments of any kind would not be tolerated. He urged upon containing unnecessary visit of unconcerned persons.