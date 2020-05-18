Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Punjab counterterrorism department said they killed at least four terrorists during a security operation in Bahawalpur late Saturday. A CTD spokesman said that another three suspects managed to escape during the shootout. The spokesman said the alleged terrorists killed during the operation belonged to the Islamic State terror group. They were later identified as Aman, Abdul Jabbar, Rehman Ali, and Aleem. According to the CTD, they also seized hand grenades, SMG rifles and automatic weapons from their possession. The militants were planning to target a minority shrine in Bahawalpur, the spokesman said. Further investigation was underway.