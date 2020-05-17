Share:

Lahore-The Board of directors of Haleeb Foods Limited (HFL) appoints Syed Mazher Iqbal as CEO effective April 2020; Mr. Iqbal is a certified director and a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. Mr. Iqbal brings to HFL over three decades of senior management experience of local and multinational companies including manufacturing concerns as well as commercial and investment banks. He has been associated with the company previously and under his leadership during 2015-17 Haleeb Foods achieved historical milestones of sales and profitability records. Mr. Iqbal was also instrumental in financial and operational turnaround of two large listed manufacturing companies namely Pioneer Cement Limited and General Tyres Pakistan Limited. Some of the other companies he has previously worked for, include, Kuwait Finance House - an Islamic bank, Kuwait National Petroleum Company, Orix Investment Bank and ICI Pakistan Limited. Haleeb Foods Ltd. is one of the pioneers of the dairy sector in Pakistan. With a strong emphasis on nutrition, health and well-being of its consumers, Haleeb Foods Ltd. uses world-class dairy processing methods.

Our portfolio includes many of Pakistan’s favourite brands, comprising of a diverse portfolio of delicious and quality products ranging from milk to juices and pure ghee.