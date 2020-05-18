Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said irresponsible attitude of the people and traders community in particular in the wake of easing of lockdown may lead to a disastrous situation.

Addressing a ceremony organized in honour of social workers, serving during pandemic crisis on the frontline, and later talking to media persons at Governor House on Sunday, he said that corona infections had become a global issue and those fighting in this battle for the cause of humanity deserve accolades.

Governor Punjab announced that he would complete his target of providing ration to over a million poor families ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Besides the fast spreading dreadful corona infections, Ch Sarwar said the government was facing yet another crisis of provision of food to all those, who had no resources to earn their livelihood in the wake of the ongoing crisis.

“Hunger was posing yet another dilemma as it might toll heavily, if businesses were not allowed to open,” he said. The governor said that the government devised a policy to combat corona and launched financial assistance programme.

Governor Punjab said that over Rs100 billion had so far been distributed among the needy to mitigate the economic hardships of poor families.

He said the corona pandemic was a challenge for whole comity of world nations and added that even the US was facing massive difficulties in handling the pandemic crisis.

The Governor said that the government was trying to facilitate every person in need as per its available resources.