Bahawalpur - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has transferred HEC-Need Based Scholarship installment of Rs. 60,594,000/- to 890 scholars. This was revealed during a conversation of daily The Nation correspondent with Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor on Monday. The Vice Chancellor said that it has been his utmost priority to support deserving students of the university.

Government is fully supporting students in terms of financial assistance as well as Ehsas Programmes which will benefit more than 7000 students of the university. The university is also focussing on provision on facilities to students ensuring a congenial environment. Recently 7 new buses and coasters have been added to transport fleet. Special bus service has been started for students of neighbouring towns which will save their boarding cost. Medical centre has been upgraded and 4 new ambulances have been added to facilitate students of sub campuses Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan.

As many as 22000 students and faculty members have been provided Hepatitis vaccine during last winter with collaboration of the Punjab. Four new hostels have been opened to facilitate 1000 Male and female students. Faculty of Management Sciences has been shifted to newly built state of the art building. He said that currently 26,000 students are engaged in online classes through university developed ICT blended online portal in the wake of Covid 19 crisis. University is considering on different ways to conduct their evaluation and exams. The Vice Chancellor also mentioned his plan of upcoming admission campaign for fall 2020-21 resuming next month.