PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that possibilities of corona outbreak at mass scale have increased with the ease in lockdown and as such the need for strict implementation of precautionary and social distancing measures has also increased manifold.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he has expressed the hope that citizens would show utmost responsibility in adopting all the precautionary measures issued by administration in this regard.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to strictly follow social distancing principles in their day to day activities specially when going out for shopping, and added that social distancing and other precautionary measures were the only effective means to keep oneself and others safe from the pandemic.

He said that keeping in view the difficulties faced by the public specially the vulnerable segments of the society, the government has decided to ease up the lockdown but it must not be construed as the pandemic is over and situation has come to complete normalcy. He stated and said that now chances of mass scale outbreak of the pandemic have increased and as such the public should be extremely careful.

He added that keeping in view the ground realities of the province and financial crunches faced by the people, we cannot afford to have a complete lockdown as we are faced with two different challenges of containing the corona pandemic and saving people from starvation simultaneously adding the government is trying to maintain a delicate balance between both of them.

The Chief Minister urged upon the business community and shopkeepers to play their effective role and put their hands together with the administration to get the social distancing measures implemented in the markers opened subject to the implementation of the same otherwise the administration will not be left with no other option but to seal the markets where SoPs are not being implemented.