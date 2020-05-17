Share:

LAHORE-Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed has said that lack of proper system in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the main reason behind this curse of fixing, which is strengthening its root in Pakistan cricket.

Moreover, the players’ uncertain future can also be attributed to this lack of system in the cricket establishment. In an interview with The Nation here on Saturday, Aqib said that there is a dire need to discuss this issue in the Parliament and bring it under criminal act once for all. “According to the country’s law, the players, who fix the match, and those, who convince the players to fix the match, must be declared criminals. And even if someone doesn’t disclose the approach by any bookies, he must also be banned for life. Unless, the government punishes such elements severely, we can’t clear Pakistan cricket from this fixing curse.”

Aqib, who is also head coach of PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars, said: “Fixing has very old roots in the game of cricket, but here in Pakistan, the fixing Pandora box was opened with Justice (R) Malik Muhammad Qayyum’s report, in which he acquitted Salim Malik of all the charges, while he also presented recommendations on some other players including Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Mushtaq Ahmad, Saeed Anwar, Atta-ur-Rehman, Akram Raza and others.

“Soon after the Justice Qayyum’s report received by the PCB, it immediately banned Salim Malik, but nothing was done regarding the recommendations presented by Justice Qayyum. But I think, the PCB should have implemented all these recommendations in true letter and spirit, but nothing was done by the board in this regard. If the PCB had banned all the players mentioned in the report for life and taken strict action of not giving job to any tainted player, no one could dare to even think about fixing,” he added.

“Later in 2008, when Salim Malik was cleared from the lower court in this case, he met with the then PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt and requested him for a job in the PCB. At that time, I had been working with the NCA and Malik was referred to me by Ijaz Butt. When the ICC came to know about Malik’s job in the PCB, it reacted very harshly, it was because someone, within the board, approached the ICC, which forced the PCB not to give job to Malik,” he added.

The former pacer said that how could the PCB apply two different laws on the players. “This is a clear discrimination that Salim Malik was punished severely after Justice Qayyum’s report, while all his recommendations were taken very lightly. Same is the case with M Amir, M Asif and Salman Butt as only Mohammad Amir was saved and brought back to international cricket, but Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt weren’t supported much in making a comeback to international cricket again. Here are the flaws, which create problems.

“While on the other hand, Amir’s return also gave a very negative message to the youngsters that fix the match, earn money and then beg pardon from the nation and the board and then return to international cricket once again. If the PCB wants to stop this curse of fixing, it has to take very severe decision in this regard as the life ban is only solution to give clear message to all youngsters that even if they will think about such evil thing, they will be banned for life.”

Aqib said that another questions here arises that if the PCB had made this mistake of bringing tainted players back to international cricket again, which setup did so and which officials made such strange decisions. “Pakistan Cricket Board is not an organisation, but a mindset, which is run by Prime Minister and that’s why its policy remains disturbed. Whenever a new PM comes to power, he changes the entire PCB setup and those working at the helms are free from any accountability due to having very close relations with the premier.

“Contrary to this, the system in Indian cricket board is very strong. Every new head of the board comes through proper elections on merit and there is no ad-hoc on the board. There is a proper setup, which helps run the BCCI affairs in better and professional manner. “But here in Pakistan, the system keeps on changing. Lack of proper system in the PCB is one of the major reasons behind the declining standard of cricket in the country and also the key reason behind fixing.

“Another important factor is uncertainty of future as our players are uncertain that whether they will play further or not despite giving out their best. Sarfraz Ahmad, who was very good captain and a wicketkeeper batsman, is the biggest example of such uncertainty of future. At one stage, he was enjoying the captaincy of the national team, but with the change in the setup, he has not only lost his captaincy but also place in the national side. The players come but they have uncertainty of future, that’s why they are easily convinced towards corruption and fixing,” the former cricketer added.

“If we want to eliminate fixing and corruption from our cricket, we need to bring transparency and merit in our system. The presidents of associations must come from the genuine clubs. But unfortunately, 80 percent clubs are bogus. Actually, corruption starts from club level and moves ahead to the highest level. When a genuinely elected PCB chairman starts running the PCB affairs, everyone will see a drastic changing and improvement in the board, will be aware of one’s responsibility and will contribute towards Pakistan cricket in a better and professional manner,” Aqib concluded.