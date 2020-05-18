Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Informa­tion and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that clear directions have been issued by the provincial government and violation of the Standard Operating Pro­cedures (SOPs) during the lockdown re­laxation will never be tolerated.

The advisor informed that the lock­down was relaxed but Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued a clear cau­tion to take action against violators add­ing that the lockdown could be imposed again in case of non-implementation of the SOPs. The advisor said this while briefing media here yesterday.

He also visited different barber shops and salons on special the directions of the chief minister and informed that the lockdown could be relaxed further if the general public followed the guidelines issued by the provincial government.

The advisor informed that the govern­ment has allowed barber shops and sa­lons to resume their business activities for three days a week — Friday, Satur­day and Sunday adding that other shops and bazaars were allowed under the SOPs from Monday to Thursday.

He informed that the reason behind allowing different businesses on dif­ferent days was to avoid crowds in markets adding that the government has eased the lockdown keeping in view the problems being faced by peo­ple besides keeping economic activi­ties going on.

He stated that much of the country’s population was living below the pover­ty line and Prime Minister Imran Khan was worried about the same group of people adding ever since Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan came to power, he was al­ways worried about the underprivileged segment of the society terming it the rea­son why the lockdown was relaxed.

The advisor appealed to the general public to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

Ajmal Wazir remarked that it was easy criticize government besides provok­ing people adding if the opposition re­ally wanted to help the general public, they should join hands with the govern­ment rather than provoking people.

He stated that doctors, medical staff and other security agencies, including the Pakistan Army were fighting on the front lines adding that services of those who fought on the front line against Co­rona will always be remembered.