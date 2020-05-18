PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that clear directions have been issued by the provincial government and violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the lockdown relaxation will never be tolerated.
The advisor informed that the lockdown was relaxed but Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued a clear caution to take action against violators adding that the lockdown could be imposed again in case of non-implementation of the SOPs. The advisor said this while briefing media here yesterday.
He also visited different barber shops and salons on special the directions of the chief minister and informed that the lockdown could be relaxed further if the general public followed the guidelines issued by the provincial government.
The advisor informed that the government has allowed barber shops and salons to resume their business activities for three days a week — Friday, Saturday and Sunday adding that other shops and bazaars were allowed under the SOPs from Monday to Thursday.
He informed that the reason behind allowing different businesses on different days was to avoid crowds in markets adding that the government has eased the lockdown keeping in view the problems being faced by people besides keeping economic activities going on.
He stated that much of the country’s population was living below the poverty line and Prime Minister Imran Khan was worried about the same group of people adding ever since Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power, he was always worried about the underprivileged segment of the society terming it the reason why the lockdown was relaxed.
The advisor appealed to the general public to follow the guidelines issued by the government.
Ajmal Wazir remarked that it was easy criticize government besides provoking people adding if the opposition really wanted to help the general public, they should join hands with the government rather than provoking people.
He stated that doctors, medical staff and other security agencies, including the Pakistan Army were fighting on the front lines adding that services of those who fought on the front line against Corona will always be remembered.