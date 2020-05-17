Share:

ISLAMABAD -The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 62.59 percent during the ten months of financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1027.578 million during July-April (2019-20) as compared to the imports of $632.002 million during July-April (2018-19), showing growth of 62.59 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On year-on year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed decreased of 36.35 percent in April 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year. The mobile imports during April 2020 were recorded at $47.619 million against the imports of $74.814 million in April 2019. On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also declined by 58.51 percent during April 2020, as compared to the imports of $114.783 million during March 2020, according to the data. It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in first ten months financial year and declined by 25.24 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the period under review country’s exports registered about 3.92 percent decrease, whereas imports witnessed sharp decline of 16.24 percent.