LAKKI MARWAT - Local Depu­ty Commissioner Abdul Haseeb inaugurated a mod­el bazaar in Lakki city on Sunday.

The bazaar, first of its kind in the entire Bannu di­vision, has been established on the wasteland in the heart of an urban locality for pushcart vendors. Assis­tant Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan, TMO Almer Kan, a social activist Hamid Khan Meenakhel and oth­er officials also attended the inaugural ceremony.

In a briefing, Nadir Shahzad told the deputy com­missioner that the model bazaar had been established with the support of municipal administration, Sa­bawoon (a nongovernmental organisation) and local social activists within the short span of three weeks.

“Under a proper mechanism the municipal authori­ties will allot spaces to pushcart vendors to run busi­ness in the model bazaar”, he maintained, saying that the wasteland in the heart of Lakki city has been turned into a beautiful bazaar with low cost.

The assistant commissioner said that pushcart and handcart vendors had no proper place for business activities and that they were running business along roadsides and in front of shops in Lakki city by pay­ing hefty amounts to shopkeepers.

The deputy commissioner checked the prices of commodities in the bazaar and talked to pushcart vendors about available facilities. He appreciated the assistant commissioner and other stakeholders for setting up a model bazaar for pushcart and handcart vendors in a short time. “The model bazaar is a gift for the people of Lakki city”, he added, saying that his administration will expand and improve the bazaar in second phase. He said that nominal rent received from vendors by tehsil municipal administration would be spent on the improvement of the bazaar.