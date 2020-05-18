Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, son of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for recording his statement in LNG scam on Monday (today).

A Rawalpindi NAB team earlier interrogated former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the same case last week in the light of fresh evidences. He was also handed over a questionnaire in this regard.

Well placed sources told The Nation that the investigation team would grill Abdullah Abbasi about transaction in his accounts. The NAB probe team had collected the assets and bank accounts details of Abdullah Abbasi.

Earlier, NAB team asked questions from former PM about transactions in his account in last ten years.

Shahid Khaqan told NAB that he borrowed the money from the Airblue group and also took monthly salary from it as well. The NAB sources said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also submitted record of his ten-year bank transactions. The Bureau had also handed over a questionnaire to former PM with directions to submit detailed answers and required data.