Share:

New Zealand reopened schools after they were closed as part of measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to Radio New Zealand, around 800,000 students would start going back to schools which had been suspended since March 24.

The schools provided transportation services for students unable to board public buses that now only accept a certain number of passengers due to maintain social distance.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the country currently stands at 21.

New Zealand had a total of 1,499 coronavirus cases, with 1,433 recovering from the virus.

No new cases were detected among tests performed on 2,570 people in the last 24 hours.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 315,200 people worldwide, with more than 4.71 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.73 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.