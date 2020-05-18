Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that there are total 451 ventilators at Sindh government hospitals, out of which 109 have been reserved for the coronavirus patients.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Sunday, he said out of these 109 ventilators, only 31 were occupied which showed 16 percent utilization of the ventilators.

“We have equipped our hospitals and coronavirus centers with best treatment facilities,” Murad claimed.

He said that coronavirus had claimed nine more lives in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 277 while 787 new cases came to light.

The CM said that total 5,034 tests were conducted which led to the detection of 787 new cases which constituted 15.7 percent of the total number of tests conducted. “The Sindh government has conducted 122,894 tests so far which have led to the detection of 16,377 patients,” he explained.

Murad further said that 114 patients were in critical condition, of whom 31 were on the ventilators.

The Sindh chief minister said that at present 11,891 patients were under treatment, of whom 10,485 were in isolation at their homes, 838 were at isolation centers and 568 at different hospitals.

He informed that 405 more patients recovered during the last one day, taking the number of such patients to 4,209.

The chief minister said that out of total 787 fresh patients, 515 belonged to Karachi.

Giving further details, he said of these 515 patients 147 were reported from District East, 121 from South, 109 from Central, 52 from Malir, 44 from Korangi and 42 in West. He added that 31 new cases had been reported in Shikarpur, 25 from Larkana, 16 from Hyderabad, 14 from Ghotki, 13 from Kambar-Shahdadkot, six from Khairpur and three from Jamshoro.