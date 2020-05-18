Share:

KHANEWAL - District administration constituted 20 members motorcycle squad for managing immediate spray to erad­icate locust attack at micro-level in the district.

Locust sudden attack in different areas of south Punjab created trou­ble for the farming community as it was damaging crops especially man­goes and wheat, on large scale. Ad­ministration of district Khanewal constituted a 20 members motorcy­cle squad for ensuring timely spray locust attacked areas.

The squad have modern spray ma­chines and it would work on mi­cro-level.

It used to rush in the areas of lo­cust. District administration urged upon farmers to keep informing ad­ministration about locust.