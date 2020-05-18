Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended special discount quota for its employees due to shortage of seats in the planes due to implementation of SOPs to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a circular issued on Sunday, the domestic and special international flights were being operated on the directions of the government under special SOPs.

It was made clear in the circular that honorary tickets for travel agents on meeting sales targets had also been suspended.

The national flag career has been bringing citizens back from other countries meanwhile flight operation of other airlines remain suspended.