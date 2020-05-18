Share:

HYDERABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad division President Imran Qureshi has asked the provincial government to allow the inter city and intra city transport to resume before eid.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Qureshi said the government should allow resumption of the transport before Eid-ul- Fitr so that the people could earn their livelihoods. He pointed out that not only the people associated with the transport would benefit from the resumption, the people who had to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families would also need public transport.

“This is the reason the other provincial governments in Pakistan have allowed the public transport to come on the roads after almost 2 months long ban due to COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. He said the governments were supposed to take decisions in favour of the people but the Sindh Government of Pakistan Peoples Party had been taking anti-people decisions.