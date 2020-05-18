Share:

LAHORE - Punjab will recruit 0.7 million youth for prime minister’s Tigers’ Force to perform varying functions relating to enforcement of measures taken by the provincial government to combat COVID-19.

In this connection, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Dar had an important meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and apprised them of the tasks that could be assigned to the volunteers being recruited in the youth force.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Akhlaq, SMBR, Principal Secretary to CM and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Usman Dar while giving a briefing to the CM and his team of bureaucrats apprised that 0.7 million youths in Punjab were being registered in the Tiger Force, while 64 thousand youths were also being assigned various responsibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister emphasized that youth were a precious asset and Punjab would take the lead with regard to Tigers’ Force. He said that members of the Tiger Force were the volunteers of Prime Minister in order to extend their services and assistance to the masses.

Usman Buzdar commended that youth were vigorously participating in their pursuits for delivering public service and members of Tiger Force were brimming with the public service spirit. “These youth members will set a new example by helping their affected brothers and sisters”, he added.

VC, MD WASA CALL ON CM,

PRESENT RS40 LAC CHEQUE IN

CM FUND FOR CORONA CONTROL

Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Ahmad and MD Syed Zahid Aziz called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented a cheque to CM amounting to Rs4 million on behalf of WASA staff members in the CM Fund for Corona Control.

WASA staff members up to grade 16 donated one day salary, officers of grade 17 to 19 donated two days salary and officers of grade 20 donated three days salary in the CM Fund for Corona Control.

CM while talking on this occasion commended the donation given on the behalf of WASA staff members and officers in the CM Fund and vowed that every single penny would be spent on the assistance of affected brothers and sisters with honesty and in a transparent manner. Lending a helping hand to our trouble-stricken brothers and sisters was a noble deed, he added. He underscored that it is our social, national and religious obligation to assist the affected masses in this hour of trouble and need. He said that as a nation we were facing unprecedented and extraordinary situation owing to coronavirus pandemic. CM stressed that in emergency situation out of routine steps were bound to be taken and further assured that the government was standing by the masses and would continue to do so in their trials and tribulations.

CM emphasized that we would not desert the masses alone in their difficult time and would provide maximum resources to our affected brothers and sisters. Vice Chairman WASA and MD WASA briefed the CM about performance of the department. Vice Chairman WASA appreciated CM in view of taking praiseworthy decisions for the WASA staff members in terms of increasing their salaries without tariff hike.

He intimated that on the direction of CM, land amounting to Rs30 crore had been retrieved in Shadbagh. He further disclosed that Ablution Waste Rescue Pilot Project has been successfully launched from Masjid-e-Khizra of Johar Town and subjects relating to water conservation had been included in the textbook for the students. Sheikh Imtiaz Ahmed further disclosed that for the first time in the history of WASA, a woman had been deputed as XEN Operations and added that issuance of challan process had also been initiated on car washing at homes.

He intimated that pension facilitation centre had been set up for WASA staff members and all dues were paid forthwith on retirement.

He informed that fixed and overtime allowance of WASA drivers had been increased by 100 per cent and a Ready Sir mobile application had been developed to provide expeditious relief to the masses.

CM directed WASA officials and staff members to perform their duties with more dedication for the provision of water to the citizens and acknowledged that WASA was performing its duties in respect of providing water to the citizens and drainage of water in an excellent manner.

CM stressed that it was imperative to come up to the expectations of the masses with regard to provision of water and other related duties.