MOHMAND - Heavy rain and hailstorm have destroyed wheat and vegetable crops in different areas of the tribal district of Mohmand.
The rain along with hailstorm lashed farming fields of the district which ruined the standing crops in various localities of Safi, Kamali Haleemzai and Pandiali tehsils of the district.
Farmers say the affected crops particularly coriander had little chances of growing now, resulting in big losses for them.
Wheat harvest has been in progress while other crops of vegetables were expected to start in the next few days.
Local area farmers said the rain mainly damaged crops in Kamali Haleemzai, Safi tehsil, Tamanzai, and various other regions. All these regions are popular for growing both wheat and vegetables.
They demanded of the government to compensate them as COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has widely damaged their businesses.