LAHORE - Seven more succumbed to COVID-19 in the Punjab on Sunday, taking the death toll to 252.

As many as 383 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the province, taking the number of these cases to 14,584.

As many as 191 new cases were reported from Lahore, 47 Faisalabad, 43 Multan, 34 Rawalpindi, 20 each from Dera Ghazi Khan and Gujranwala, six Sahiwal, five Kasur, three Hafizabad, two each from Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal and Nankana Sahib and one each from Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Okara, Sargodha, Jhelum, Lodhran, Khanewal and Khushab.

Out of total 14,584 COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Shiite devotees, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 11, 804 ordinary people who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 163, 466 tests have been conducted in the province.