The Punjab government has on Monday allowed shopping malls to remain open 24 hours whereas markets will be closed at 05:00 PM.

Shopping malls have been opened in Islamabad upon the Supreme Court’s direction and the district administration has issued a notification in this regard. Hair salons, small and big markets are opened.

The Sindh government has hinted at implementation on the apex court’s decision. Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said the provincial regime will abide by the SC order and allow markets to trade for entire week.

The Supreme Court, while conducting hearing of a suo motu case on coronavirus today, nullified the decision of keeping business activities in the country closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The top court further directed Karachi commissioner to open all sealed markets of the metropolis.