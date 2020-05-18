Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday urged the nation to continue to take precautionary measures to prevent the risk of contracting coronavirus. In a video message, he thanked Allah (The Almighty) on his recovery and of his children from the pandemic. “I am thankful to the whole nation for its love and prayers.” He asked everyone to work for the welfare of poor people. He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his ‘sagacious’ leadership at this critical time for the nation.