The Train Drivers Association on Monday has announced to not run trains if drivers are not provided with safety kits.

The association wrote a letter to the chairman of the Pakistan Railways and demanded to ensure precautions against novel coronavirus before resuming the operation.

The association maintained that drivers will be at stake more than anyone else as majority of them is over fifty years of age.

The federal government has decided in principle to restore train service across the country from Wednesday.

According to sources, a high level meeting in this regard will be held in Islamabad today (Monday) at 3:00pm. Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the meeting which will grant final approval.

The Ministry of Railways will present SOPs related to railway train service during the meeting. The meeting will review the situation of coronavirus in the country.