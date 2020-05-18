Share:

US President Donald Trump noted a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country in recent days.

"The number of Coronavirus cases is strongly trending downward throughout the United States, with few exceptions. Very good news, indeed!" Trump said on Twitter.

In late April, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States stood at around 36,000, while starting from May the daily number of new cases of the infection fluctuates between 18,000 and 27,000.

As of 17 May, nearly 1,470,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. The number of fatalities stands at 89,000 and around 270,000 patients have recovered.

The United States leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are more than 4.5 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and over 307,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization data.