LAHORE/HAFIZABAD - The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases swelled to 40,151 with 1,352 new cases reported during the last twenty-four hours, officials said on Sunday.

The overall 14,584 cases were detected in Punjab, 15,590 in Sindh, 5,847 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,544 in Balochistan, 527 in Gilgit Baltistan, 947 in Islamabad and 112 in Azad Kashmir. A total of 11,341 patients have so far recovered from the virus whilst the death toll stands at 873 with 39 new deaths reported during the last twenty four hours.

Meanwhile, seven doctors and four paramedical staff tested positive for coronavirus in Hafizabad.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Rehmatullah Saqib while talking to media said that the swab samples of seven doctors - Muhammad Yasin, Mudassar Sheikh, Zohaib, Irfan, Hashim, Abdul Mughal, Noreen - and four paramedical staff were sent to Punjab Healthcare Laboratory Lahore which were declared positive.

According to the CEO Health, the results of 140 patients were found positive so far, out of which, 49 have been completely treated and discharged while 40 patients are in isolation wards and Quarantine Centre in DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and two were getting treatment in THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian.

He said the seven doctors are in isolation and getting treatment in their houses. He further told that the four of the doctors were performing their duties in DHQ and THQ hospitals while three of them including a lady doctor were performing duties in private hospitals.

He said that complete facilities are being provided to the coronavirus patients in DHQ and THQ hospitals. He further said that government has provided all types of protective kits in the DHQ and THQ hospitals.