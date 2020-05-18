Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said the world is hailing the Corona Relief Tiger Force established by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the assistance of the masses.

In a tweet on Monday, the special assistant said the youth are helping and facilitating the people in the fight against Coronavirus.

The Information Minister said these volunteers are pride of the nation.

Meanwhile, Daily Telegraph of the United Kingdom in a detailed piece has said the initiative of Tiger Force will tap into youth population that is the country’s one of the biggest resources.

The Tiger Force will provide masses of enthusiastic volunteers to aid the police, civil servants and health officials during Coronavirus crises.

Their tasks will range from ensuring social distancing rules at public places and food shops and to helping hand out emergency cash payments to the poor.