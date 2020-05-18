Share:

KARACHI - Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nusrat Wahid said yesterday that Asif Ali Zardari’s style of politics has brought PPP to shrink at provincial level.

In a statement, she said the policy of former president based on nepotism compelled many of PPP senior leadership to part ways with the party.

The MNA said that the party which had the opportunity to rule the country for thrice failed to deliver. Since long the same ministers were holding the same portfolios in Sindh, however, they failed to deliver and none of the city of the province was developed. Still, she added, many cities and others including Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Dadu were lacking the facility of pure drinking water.

Nusrat Wahid alleged that Khursheed Shah had constructed a huge building on the plot which belonged to a school. There was no basic amenities of health and education in Sindh.

She concluded that PTI will wipe out PPP from Sindh in the next general elections.