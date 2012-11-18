

LAHORE – Senior Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa has said that he has received information that people of some sects are indulging in violation of the code of conduct in some districts.

Khosa, who is also chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Muharramul Haram, directed administrations of various districts and the police to take indiscriminate action against such elements, saying that no sect will be allowed to propagate hate and incitement to violence.

Presiding over a meeting of the committee at Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here Saturday, he said that police and other security agencies should keep a vigilant eye on terrorists and criminal elements during Muharram.

He said they should ensure effective arrangements and protection to the citizens during Muharram processions and gatherings at all costs, as it is the responsibility of the provincial and district authorities.

Khosa said that entry and exit points of the districts should be strictly monitored. He also directed the officers of police and security agencies to check hotels and inns in Lahore, especially the hotels near Data Darbar.

Those who attended the meeting included Advisor to CM Jehanzaib Barki, MNA Marghoob Ahmad, Home Secretary Shahid Khan, Auqaf secretary, Additional Information Secretary Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, Lahore commissioner, senior police officers and senior officers of Special Branch.