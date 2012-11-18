AMY Winehouse’s Camden home is set to go under the hammer next month. Winehouse’s home is to be put up for auction, after her family was unable to find a buyer. The late singer’s Camden Square property will be auctioned off on December 3, after it failed to sell when her family put it on the market in May, with an asking price of £2.7 million. As a result, it will be auctioned by McHugh & Co at the Bafta headquarters in Piccadilly on December 3, with a guide price of £1.8 million. The auction is being conducted through the headquarters of Bafta in Piccadilly, London by McHugh & Co, reports BBC News. The auction catalogue does not mention the house’s connection to the singer. The Back to Black singer was found dead at the property on July 23, 2011 after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol. She was 27. A source close to the family told the London Evening Standard that Winehouse’s family had faced numerous enquiries from “time-wasters”. They explained: “Because of the nature of the house there were quite a few offers from people who weren’t in a position to buy. There were lots of nosey time-wasters and no progress was being made, so they felt an auction would be the simplest way of selling the house. The auction will vet bidders and only allow people in who are in a position to buy.” Burglars recently broke into the property and stole two dresses worth £130,000, including the white anchor print dress worn by Winehouse for her Miami marriage to Blake Fielder-Civil in 2006 and the newspaper print dress she wore during a performance on Later... with Jools Holland later that year. The dresses were to be auctioned off to raise funds for the Amy Winehouse Foundation with the wedding dress expected to make around £100,000 and the newspaper print dress £30,000. –Agencies