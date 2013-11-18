HAFIZABAD -: The District Inter-Faith and Peace Committees at a joint meeting have appealed to Ulema of different sects to maintain peaceful atmosphere and not to be provoked and misled by mischievous elements.

While chairing the joint meeting of the committees here on Sunday, MPA Asad Ullah Arain stressed the need for maintaining traditional peace in the area so as to avoid any incident. He said that Islam taught tolerance and forbearance and it was, therefore, imperative for all the Muslims to control over religious sentiments and not to be led astray. The meeting strongly condemned the Rawalpindi incident and offered ‘Fateh’ for the departed souls.

On the occasion, DO (Coordination) Noman Hafeez appreciated the role of local Ulema for maintaining brotherly atmosphere on Ashura and assured that the administration had put the security personnel.