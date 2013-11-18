ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Tahir Rafique Butt, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, attended the inaugural ceremony of Dubai Air Show 2013 inaugurated in Dubai on Sunday.

A large number of delegations from different countries including Air Chiefs of a number of Air Forces were also present at the occasion, says a press release issued by the PAF.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of UAE, inaugurated the Air Show.

JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushshak aircraft of PAF have been put up for static as well as aerial display on the occasion.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Defence Production, also visited the air show.

JF-17 Thunder was the main attraction of the event and defence delegations from all over the world showed their interest in this multi-role, cost-effective combat aircraft of the 21st century.

Air Chief Marshal Tahir Rafique also visited various stalls at the show and met with high ranking officials of the air forces of various countries.

He also held a meeting with Li Yuhai, Central Executive Vice President of Aviation Industry of China, and discussed matters regarding the performance of JF-17 Thunder.

The most awaited aerial display could not be conducted due to dust storm and the flight control committee of the show decided to postpone it for a day.