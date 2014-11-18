Islamabad - National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) have barred hundreds of different types of unfit vehicles from plying on highways and motorways.

The NH&MP have started a vigorous campaign against the unfit vehicles and 1,734 vehicles in total were barred from entering highways and motorways, says a press release issued here on Monday.

According to details, Motorway Zone (Peshawar–Lahore) restricted entry of 393 unfit vehicles. Whereas, on national highways starting form Peshawar to Lahore, Lahore to Rahim Yar Khan and Rahim Yar Khan to Karachi 119, 1,149 and 67 unfit vehicles respectively were barred from plying. In continuation of the campaign, 06 unfit vehicles were restricted to enter Murree–Islamabad dual carriageway.

Inspector General NH&MP Zulfiqar Ahamd Cheema said, “Action against unfit vehicles will continue and unfit vehicles will not be allowed to ply on highways and motorways in any case.”

He warned against unauthorised modification of transport vehicles. These kinds of vehicles would not be allowed to enter highways and motorways, he added.