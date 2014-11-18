LONDON - Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that PPP paid a heavy price for democracy by losing former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

He said that war against terrorism can be won by fighting the mindsets, adding, that his party wants better relations with the neighbouring countries. Addressing the media after PPP leaders meeting in London, Zardari said that losing against terrorism is not an option and that the mindsets have to be fought with in order to win the war against terrorism. Zardari said PPP fought the dictatorship for 10 years, adding, that it was for the first time that a democratic government completed its tenure in Pakistan while continuing reconciliation with the allies.

The PPP Co-Chairman said his party does not support Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but the democratic set-up. “We want the incumbent Parliament to complete its term,” he added.

Talking about Indo-Pak relations, Zardari said that dialogue is critical for resolution of problems. He said PPP wants to highlight Kashmir dispute as well but the Indian government, he said, is not willing to step forward for talks. Asif Zardari said his party was concerned over the next elections in the Indian Held Kashmir.

“We want better relations with our neighbours including India,” he said, adding, he had tried to reason with India for resolving the long standing issues including those of Sir Creek and Siachen but ‘India didn’t budge from its position’.

Regarding MQM, Asif Zardari said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari only expressed his own opinion and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) should not react angrily to him.

“If MQM wishes to meet me, it knows my address in London. Our doors are open for MQM,” he said in reply to a question.

To another question, Asif Zardari termed the language used by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, as inappropriate. “Nobody can use such language for their political opponents,” he added. He said whatever Imran Khan says reflects his personality and mindset.

PPP leaders discussed important issues including the ongoing political situation in the country, appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) among other party matters.